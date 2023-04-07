(NEXSTAR) – Baseball is back, and if you’re planning on catching a game Friday – which happens to be National Beer Day – at some point in the evening you might look down at a shocking receipt and wonder how much other MLB stadium vendors charge.

Sportsbook NJ.Bet analyzed a number of factors to rank the best (and worst) stadiums in baseball, including the cheapest beer price.

The study found that these five MLB stadiums have the most affordable brews:

1. Coors Field: $3

DENVER, : Vendors Mike Benowitz (L) and Marty Toth (R) try to sell official game programs to fans 07 July for the 1998 Major League All-Star game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Dodger Stadium: $4.50

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 30: A rainbow appears over the right field bleachers before the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 30, 2012 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

3. Chase Field: $4.99

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 13: Seth Beer #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 13, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Astros 3-2 in 10 innings. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

4. Busch Stadium: $5

ST. LOUIS, MO – JUNE 6: Starter Shelby Miller #40 of the St. Louis Cardinals tips his hat to the crowd after hitting a solo home run off of starter Ian Kennedy #31of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium on June 6, 2013 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Cardinals beat the Diamondbacks 12-8. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Truist Park: $5

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 06: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves runs home on a sacrifice fly by Austin Riley #27 in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on April 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If you’re wondering what team’s fans are saddled with the highest-priced beer of any MLB stadium, it’s the New York Mets faithful ($12). For the full rankings of the country’s most and least expensive ballparks, see the NJ.Bet report.

It appears that not just beer, but the overall price of a trip to a Major League Baseball game has risen in recent years. A Team Marketing Report analysis found that the average cost for a family of four to watch an MLB baseball game in 2022 was $256.41, up $3.04 from 2021’s average, according to the Associated Press.

The cost of the ticket – not the beer – was the main driver of the increase, the report found, with the average general admission price jumping 3.6% to $35.93