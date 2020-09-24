The Smithsonian will reopen two more museums Friday, September 25

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Smithsonian says two more of its museums will reopen to the public starting Friday, September 25.

The National Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Indian will reopen with new health and safety measures because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Smithsonian. Visitors will need to use a free timed-entry pass to enter both museums. You can click here to reserve a pass online, or call 1 (800) 514-3849 ext. 1.

Several other museums reopened last week, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Portrait Gallery, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, and the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

The National Zoo, Air and Space’s Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia, and Smithsonian Gardens have already reopened to the public with limited capacity and strict health and safety guidelines.

Museum cafes and retail shops will remain closed.

The National Museum of American History will open Friday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can enter through the entrance on Constitution Avenue between 12th and 14th Streets NW.

The National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C. will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum’s location in New York is still closed to the public.

