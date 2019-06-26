‘The Office’ to leave Netflix for NBCUniversal in Jan. 2021

LOS ANGELES – AUGUST 27: Actor Steve Carell, actor B.J. Novak, actress Jenna Fischer, actor John Krasinski and actor Rainn Wilson poses in the press room after winning “Outstanding Comedy Series” for “The Office ” at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on August 27, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo […]

NEW YORK (AP) – Netflix’s announcement that NBC’s hit show “The Office” will be pulled from its lineup after 2020 and head to NBCUniversal’s upcoming service is the latest example of jockeying between screening services that is set to heat up as they bulk up their TV and movie offerings to attract users.

In a tweet Thursday Netflix said it was “sad” that NBC was taking back the show but added it will still be on Netflix for the next year and a half.

We’re sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021— Netflix US (@netflix) June 25, 2019

As people abandon traditional pay TV providers like cable, services like Netflix and Hulu have benefited by offering viewers TV shows from traditional networks. But content makers like NBC Universal, Disney and Warner Media are entering the game and will likely take back much of their own shows and movies.

