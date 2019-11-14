The Latest: California school shooting suspect in custody

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Southern California high school (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tells KNX radio the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting is in custody.

The sheriff says the suspect is a student and was one of several people taken to a hospital after the Thursday morning shooting and is alive.

Reports on the number of people injured has fluctuated.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweets it received four patients. The hospital says a female and two males are in critical condition and one male is in good condition.

School district spokesman Dave Caldwell tells the station all campus lockdowns in the district have been lifted except for Saugus High.

___

9:30 a.m.

Scores of parents are in park near a Southern California high school, where they are supposed to be reunited with their children following reports of a school shooting.

Police from federal, state and local departments were converged in a parking lot.

A hospital in the city of Santa Clarita tweeted that it received two patients in critical condition Thursday morning and three more were en route.

___

9:11 a.m.

The number of people reported injured in a shooting at a Southern California high school has risen to five.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in the city of Santa Clarita tweeted that it received two patients in critical condition Thursday morning and three more were en route.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station says there are “reports of approximately 5 victims being treated.”

The shooting occurred at Saugus High School about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Initial reports said at least six people were injured, a number that was then lowered to three.

___

9 a.m.

White House spokesman Judd Deere says President Donald Trump is monitoring the reports of a school shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita, California.

Deere says in a statement that those in the area are encouraged “to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says there are three confirmed injuries following the shooting at Saugus High School.

___

8:43 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says now there are three confirmed injuries following a shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

Department spokesman Christopher Thomas says initial accounts of at least six victims Thursday morning may have been because of duplicate reports.

Thomas says it’s not known if the patients have gunshot wounds or other types of injuries. One is being flown to a hospital and two others are being transported by ambulance.

Sheriff’s deputies have swarmed the campus 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

___