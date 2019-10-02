The Latest: Dallas cop gets 10 years for killing neighbor

This Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, booking photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department shows former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. Guyger, who shot her black unarmed neighbor Botham Jean to death after, she said, mistaking his apartment for her own, was convicted of murder Tuesday. (Dallas County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a former Dallas police officer convicted of murder in the shooting death of her neighbor inside his apartment (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

A white Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting her unarmed, black neighbor in his home.

The jury sentenced Amber Guyger on Wednesday. Guyger was convicted of murder Tuesday in the September 2018 killing of her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean.

In Texas, a murder sentence can range from five years to life in prison, but the judge also instructed jurors on a so-called sudden passion defense, which carries a range of 2-20 years behind bars.

Guyger was still dressed in her police uniform after a long shift when she shot Jean, a 26-year-old accountant from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia. She was fired from the force and charged with murder.

Guyger testified that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own, which was one floor below, and that she thought he was a burglar in her home.

2:55 p.m.

Jurors are considering the sentence for a white Dallas police officer whom they convicted of murder for shooting her black neighbor in his apartment, which she says she mistook for her own unit one floor below.

Amber Guyger could be sentenced to five years to life in prison for killing Botham Jean, though jurors could also sentence her to as little as two years if they determine her crime was one of sudden passion.

A prosecutor told jurors Wednesday that when deciding the sentence for the September 2018 killing, they can consider racially insensitive texts that Guyger sent to her police partner. Another prosecutor said jurors shouldn’t sentence Guyger to less than 28 years, which is how old Jean would have been today.

Her attorney, Toby Shook, said the texts were sent “at a whim” and weren’t indicative of Guyger’s whole life. He asked jurors to consider a black woman who credited Guyger with helping her recover from drug use.