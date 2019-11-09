Texas substitute teacher fired after assaulting student

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) – A substitute teacher in Texas is charged for assaulting one of her students.

32-year old Tiffany Shadell Lankford is charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Hays County jail.

Cell phone video circulated on social media appears to show the substitute repeatedly and violently punching a female student. In the video, the student was actually seated at a desk, while her classmates looked on.

There’s no word on the condition of the assault victim, but she was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

School officials were alerted when the assault was underway and quickly removed the teacher from the classroom.

The substitute teacher has been fired.

Administrators say nothing could justify what they saw on the video.

The suspect had been working for the Hays Consolidated Independent School District since August.