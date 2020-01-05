Tensions continue to mount between the U.S. and Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP/WJHL) – Tens of thousands of mourners have walked alongside a casket carrying the remains of Gen. Qassem Soleimani through two major Iranian cities.

Its part of a grand funeral procession across the Islamic Republic amid soaring tensions between Iran and the U.S.

An American drone strike killed Soleimani and others Friday in Baghdad.

Iran has threaten “harsh retaliation.”

In response, President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb 52 sites in Iran if it retaliates by attacking Americans.

The president also issued another tweet just after midnight on Sunday.

The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Iran is vowing to take an even-greater step away from its unraveling nuclear deal with world powers as a response to Soleimani’s death.

This comes after protests across the U.S. against any potential conflict between the countries.