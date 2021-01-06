Tennessee, Virginia lawmakers respond to protests at US Capitol

by: Melanie Vásquez Russell

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (WATE/WJHL) — Tennessee and Virginia lawmakers present at the U.S. Capitol took to social media in response to protests as President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election was finalized.

Congress was meeting Wednesday at the Capitol to ratify the Electoral College vote. On Wednesday just after 2 p.m. reports began coming in about the protesters.

President Trump also took to social media:

Lawmakers repond to protests at the Capitol:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) spoke out on social media as the lockdown took effect due to protesters breaching the capitol.

Blackburn continued to condemn protesters breaching the capitol.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said on Twitter that he and his staff are OK and the “violence must end now.”

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) shared a photograph from inside the Capitol building as protests raged in D.C.

Sen. Warner added in a later tweet that he is safe and sheltering in place with other senators.

The House of Representatives went into lockdown; it was soon evacuated as protesters breached the chambers.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TH 1st District) condemned the violence on social media Wednesday.

Not long after, the Senate chambers also went into lockdown; then soon evacuated.

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA 9th District) wrote in a tweet that the U.S. Capitol is not a place that should be subject to “break-ins and violence.”

Protesters entered the Capitol building. Police and security were on the scene.

This is a developing story.

