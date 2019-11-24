Tennessee and Virginia affected by salad recall

(WJHL) – A major recall is underway, and it affects Tennessee and Virginia.

More than 75,000 lbs of bagged salad products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with E-coli.

The voluntary recall by New Jersey-based Missa Bay LLC largely impacts 22 states in the eastern half of the country.

The salads were produced between October 14 and 16. They contain meat or poultry. E-coli outbreaks from September to early November have made 17 people sick.

That report included people getting sick in Virginia.