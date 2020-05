NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – As National Women’s Health Week draws to a close, the Tennessee Department of Health issued one more healthcare tip.

Officials from the state department wrote in a Tweet that Vitamin D could help boost the immune system.

“Your levels can be affected by your sunlight exposure,” the Tweet continued, adding an article on how Tennesseans can find the vitamin in food.

This is the last day of National Women's Health Week. Remember to keep your immune system strong by keeping good levels of Vitamin D. Your levels can be affected by your sunlight exposure, but here’s where you can find it in food: https://t.co/bFxCvQJDtY pic.twitter.com/3yRzdnibq9 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) May 16, 2020

If you wish to read that article, click HERE.