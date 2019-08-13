Teen livestreams herself putting dog in dryer and turning it on

DALLAS, Texas (WCMH/CNN) — A disturbing video shows a Texas teenager putting a small dog into a dryer, turning it on and laughing.

The girl live streamed her actions on Instagram, KTVT reported.

The video shows the girl call her dog over, pick him up and put him in a clothes dryer. Appearing to be encouraged by her followers, she turns the appliance on, clapping and howling with laughter until opening the door to let the dog out.

“That poor dog is all I could think. I don’t want to see the video again. It’s so awful,” said Maura Davies with the SPCA of Texas. Davies said the video was brought to their attention over the weekend. Within hours of someone sharing the video on Twitter, there were calls from viewers to find the girl.

Police told KTVT that they have identified the girl in the video, but aren’t releasing her name. No charges have been filed at this time.

“I know that this case is being pursued by the Dallas Police Department.. My hope, I think all our hopes, is that this individual is found, and held accountable for their actions,” said Davies.

The animal cruelty law in Texas defines torture as anything that causes unjustifiable pain and suffering to an animal. It’s a felony that can result in prison time and a fine.

The post has been removed from Instagram.