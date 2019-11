WAVELAND, Ind. (CNN) – An 18-year-old has died after falling into a grain bin in Indiana.

Authorities in Montgomery County, Indiana, say they were called to Ramsay Farms Friday afternoon after an employee fell into a grain bin.

Rescuers cut holes in the side of the bin to try to reach the person. Several hours later they found the victim’s body.

Officials haven’t released the name of the victim, but believe it is an 18-year-old from Rockville.