Teen duo accused of chasing peacock, plucking feather at zoo

(CNN) – People in Albuquerque are upset after two teens apparently chased and trapped a peacock at a zoo to pluck one of its feathers.

It’s an offense that could land them felony charges.

“They were stomping on the back and he was just going and stomping on the back of his feathers,” said Anna, a witness to the event.

Anna, a concerned citizen, didn’t want her full name in this story.

But she told news outlets she snapped a photo earlier this week after watching two teens chase a peacock near the zoo playground.

“And it happened pretty quickly, the male stomped on the back of the peacock, the peacock cried out and the feather came out and he picked it up,” Anna said.

Anna says by the time she alerted zoo security, the teens were already gone.

She posted the picture to Facebook and the post when viral.

People were furious, calling the teens disrespectful.

“I think its very bully behavior, it’s not something you should be teaching your children to do at all,” said Yvonne Crollet.

BioPark officials say they are looking into the incident and APD is also investigating.

The head of the BioPark says they have signs posted everywhere reminding people to respect the birds’ space.

“We don’t really want people interacting with our peacocks, they are really just to look at,” BioPark Director Dr. Baird Fleming.

Zoo visitors say they like seeing the peacocks roam around freely, and they don’t want anyone to jeopardize the bird’s safety.

“If you want peacock feathers, I’m sure they sell them at gift shops around here, anywhere in town they are pretty popular,” Crollet said.

And Anna hopes if the teens are caught, they aren’t allowed back in the BioPark.

“If you can’t be trusted around the wildlife or the animals here in the park then you shouldn’t be here it’s not normal behavior and it’s not ok,” Anna said.

Anna says she removed the picture from her Facebook post because of all the threatening comments made toward the teens.