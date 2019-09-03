Teen battling cancer enlivened by Jonas Brothers’ visit

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 16-year-old girl who received a special hospital visit from the Jonas Brothers when she couldn’t make their concert in Hershey says it was an experience she’ll never forget.

Lily Jordan spoke about her special moment on Tuesday. She had tickets to Saturday’s concert but couldn’t go because of her chemotherapy treatments at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. She was diagnosed with cancer at age 12.

“I bought tickets for the Jonas Brothers because I am always listening to the Jonas Brothers,” Jordan said Tuesday. “I was really bummed. It’s just like every one of those things that you have to miss from chemo. It’s just another defeat.”

But Jordan had an idea.

“This started off as a joke,” she said. “I was bored in my hospital room and had this idea of wouldn’t be funny if I reached out to the Jonas Brothers and said, hey, I’m missing your concert, but I’m a block away.”

Her Instagram post spread quickly.

“We were viral, I guess you could say.”

Viral enough to catch the eyes of the brothers. Nick, Joe and Kevin walked into Jordan’s room before the concert.

“The power of social media really is incredible,” she said.

“I didn’t feel sick anymore. It was crazy. The adrenaline was just — my body was like, and we’re good!”

Jordan and the brothers talked about her favorite songs and snapped a few photos. She later said on Instagram that the visit made her life.

And maybe her celebrity visits aren’t over.

“Ellen, if you’re watching? Ellen?” she said.

Video courtesy of the Jordan family.

