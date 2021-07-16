Teen accused of stabbing Florida girl 114 times reportedly asked, ‘How is that my problem?’

The details below in this story may be gruesome to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Disturbing new details have emerged in the case of a Florida teenager accused of killing his classmate by stabbing her 114 times.

Aiden Fucci, 14, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of 13-year-old schoolmate Tristyn Bailey, who also grew up in the same neighborhood as Fucci.

According to First Coast News, when St. Johns County investigators brought Fucci in to be interrogated and told him of Bailey’s death, adding that he was the last person to be seen with her, he replied, “How is that my problem?”

Fucci also told investigators during the interview that he attempted to kiss Bailey, and, when she reacted by grabbing him, he pushed her down and hit her head, according to new documents obtained by People Magazine from State Attorney R.J. Larizza’s office. Fucci claimed that he then walked away.

Bailey’s family reported her missing on Mother’s Day and her body was found in the woods following a daylong search. Evidence, including video surveillance, led investigators to Fucci.

Larizza said the teen was stabbed 114 times.

Inside Fucci’s bedroom, investigators found drawings depicting graphic violence against women as well as clothes and shoes with blood on them, the documents say.

Detectives also reported finding an illustration that “depicted a Satanic element to them, to include a pentagram,” according to the documents.

Fucci is represented by the public defender’s office. His mother was arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence in June.

The 14-year-old is being held in the Duval County Jail in Jacksonville and will be tried as an adult. He has pleaded not guilty.