Teal Pumpkin Project aims to treat kids with food allergies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - Halloween can be all treats and no tricks for kids young and old across the country.

Yet, some have to be extra cautious with what they will get, all thanks to frightening allergic reactions.

Krystal Smithers, PA-C of the Asthma and Allergy Center in Beckley, said one out of every thirteen kids in the U.S. are affected by food allergies. The potential for such emergencies can scarily skyrocket with Halloween's treats.

"We always get a lot of calls," Smithers said. "If there's anything that would trigger any incidental effects, we definitely want to avoid that."

One way that is helping those families is the Teal Pumpkin Project, a national movement going on three years from the Food Allergy Research and Education group, or FARE. However, this boldly colored gourd is more than just décor.

"It represents that they are friendly to people that have food allergies, so they would have other options for kids besides candy," Smithers said.

Smithers believes this can help keep a watchful eye on any spooky sweets.

"You always have to be aware," Smithers said. "Of course, parents of food allergy kids... always take the extra precaution."

While FARE encourages those passing out candy to do so safely to those that have food allergies, they also suggest giving non-food treats, which include:

Glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces

Pencils, pens, crayons or markers

Bubbles

Halloween erasers or pencil toppers

Mini Slinkies

Whistles, kazoos, or noisemakers

Bouncy balls

Finger puppets or novelty toys

Coins

Spider rings

Vampire fangs

Mini notepads

Playing cards

Bookmarks

Stickers

Stencils

For more information, including answers to frequently asked questions about the project, visit its website here.