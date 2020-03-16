Taylor Swift urges fans to cancel plans and gatherings, begin self-isolation

(WJHL) – Taylor Swift used her following on Instagram to urge her fans to make “social sacrifices” and begin canceling plans amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Swift posted to her Instagram story on Sunday and said that she was concerned about the number of parties and get-togethers still occurring.
She encouraged her followers to self-isolate and cancel plans so that the virus would be less likely to spread to the elderly.
On Sunday, the CDC updated its recommendations to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Gatherings of 50 or more people are discouraged across the nation for the next eight weeks, according to the CDC.
PREVIOUS: CDC advises against gatherings of 50 or more people
For complete coverage of the coronavirus, click here.