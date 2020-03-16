Taylor Swift urges fans to cancel plans and gatherings, begin self-isolation

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at Billboard’s Women in Music at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Swift’s father recently fought a burglar who broke into his $4 million Florida penthouse. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Scott Swift returned to his home in the Vinoy Place Towers on Jan. 17, 2020, just moments after 30-year-old Terrence Hoover used an emergency stairwell to climb 13 floors to enter it. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

(WJHL) – Taylor Swift used her following on Instagram to urge her fans to make “social sacrifices” and begin canceling plans amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Swift posted to her Instagram story on Sunday and said that she was concerned about the number of parties and get-togethers still occurring.

She encouraged her followers to self-isolate and cancel plans so that the virus would be less likely to spread to the elderly.

On Sunday, the CDC updated its recommendations to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Gatherings of 50 or more people are discouraged across the nation for the next eight weeks, according to the CDC.

