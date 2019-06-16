National

Target's registers back online after worldwide outage

Posted: Jun 15, 2019

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 09:06 PM EDT

(AP) - Target suffered a technological glitch that stalled checkout lines at its stores worldwide Saturday, exasperating shoppers and eating into sales at a prime time for retailers.

As of about 3:10 p.m. Saturday, the company said its registers were back online and that customers should be able to make purchases. 

The outage periodically prevented Target's cashiers from scanning merchandise or processing transactions. Self-checkout registers also weren't working at times, causing massive lines in some stores.

Target temporarily closed some of its stores rather than risk aggravating shoppers.

Target acknowledged the checkout headaches in a tweet and apologized for the inconvenience without providing a timetable for fixing the problem. The Minneapolis company has yet to respond to inquiries from The Associated Press.

