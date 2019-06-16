Target's registers back online after worldwide outage

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(AP) - Target suffered a technological glitch that stalled checkout lines at its stores worldwide Saturday, exasperating shoppers and eating into sales at a prime time for retailers.

As of about 3:10 p.m. Saturday, the company said its registers were back online and that customers should be able to make purchases.

576 people are talking about this

Twitter Ads info and privacy

The outage periodically prevented Target's cashiers from scanning merchandise or processing transactions. Self-checkout registers also weren't working at times, causing massive lines in some stores.

Target temporarily closed some of its stores rather than risk aggravating shoppers.

Target acknowledged the checkout headaches in a tweet and apologized for the inconvenience without providing a timetable for fixing the problem. The Minneapolis company has yet to respond to inquiries from The Associated Press.