This May 8, 2020 photo shows an AMC Theatre is shown in Clinton Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(WDAF/NEXSTAR) — For the first time since 2019, AMC Theatres’ Summer Movie Camp program is back — offering up discounted tickets for families across the country.

Now through August, select AMC Theatre locations will screen family-friendly movies for $3 on Wednesdays and $5 on Saturdays.

“Through the return of this exciting program, moviegoers of any age can enjoy a popular film on the big screen, at a value that ensures that it’s accessible to everyone, and groups of all sizes,” Elizabeth Frank, EVP, Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer for AMC, said in a release.

Moviegoers can enjoy 14 different films over the course of the summer with titles ranging from family favorites like “Kung Fu Panda” and “Shrek 2,” to recent hits like “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

Participating locations will offer dedicated showtimes on Wednesday and Saturdays, starting between 11 a.m. and noon. You can check out AMC Summer Movie Camp lineup online.

In addition to its special programming, AMC Theatres also offers 30% off matinee tickets (before 4 p.m.) every day.

Elsewhere, Regal Cinemas still offers its Regal Crown Club Value Days, with discounted tickets for members of its free Regal Crown Club. While prices fluctuate by location, they range from $5 to $7 and happen every Tuesday.