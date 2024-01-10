ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Taco Bell is starting 2024 with a bang, bringing new value items to the menu, including a veggie option.

The chain is, however, raising the prices on its value menu.

There are 10 options on the new “Cravings Value Menu,” and six of them are new. Some of the menu items are also vegetarian.

According to Taco Bell, four items already on the Cravings Value Menu will remain: the Cheesy Roll Up, the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, the Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito, and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes. Others currently on the value menu — the Fiesta Veggie Burrito, Cinnamon Twists, Beefy Melt Burrito, and the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Burrito — are not listed on the new menu.

The prices of the remaining items are set to increase starting Thursday, Jan. 11, when the new menu launches. A Cheesy Roll Up, for example, costs $1 as of Wednesday. When the new items join the value menu on Thursday, Jan. 11, the Cheesy Roll Up will cost $1.19, according to a press release from Taco Bell.

Here are the new prices for the items already on Taco Bell’s value menu:

$1.29 Spicy Potato Soft Taco

$1.49 Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito

$2.49 Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

And here are the new items joining the menu:

$1.99 Double Stacked Taco

$2.19 Stacker

$2.79 Cheesy Double Beef Burrito

$2.29 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt

$2.49 Chicken Enchilada Burrito

$2.99 Loaded Beef Nachos

The restaurant is also launching its new Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box for $5.99. You can pick a vegetarian specialty, classic item, side, and drink.

While the Cravings Value Menu will be available everywhere, the Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box will be exclusively on Taco Bell’s website or app.