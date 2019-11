DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. (CNN) – Three people and a dog were found dead following a house fire in Pennsylvania.

Investigators say the fire is not what killed the family.

Pennsylvania State Police crews arrived on the scene in Douglassville around 5 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters put out the flames they found bodies.

Neighbors say a couple in their 60s lived in the house with their adult son.

No word on what caused the fire or how the victims died.