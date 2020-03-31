Suspect dies in downtown Asheville during officer-involved shooting; Buncombe County, NC deputy injured

ASHEVILLE, NC (WJHL) — The Asheville Police Department says a Buncombe County, North Carolina deputy was injured during an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.

According to the police department, officers responded to the area of 60 Court Plaza right before 10 a.m. to help Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office with an active shooter. The suspect died at the scene.

The following release was issued by APD on the department’s Facebook page:

“The preliminary investigation shows that the shooter, who has been identified as Shane Tilman Kent (29), of Asheville, was armed with a 9mm handgun and fired shots at a law enforcement officer. Kent, who was previously known to law enforcement, was shooting from inside a Chevrolet SUV, of which he was not the registered owner. Deputies within the Buncombe County Courthouse responded to the scene immediately and confronted Kent, resulting in his death. During the incident Buncombe County Sheriff’s Deputy, Lt. Dale Den Ouden, received a non-life threatening injury to his arm. He has been treated for his injury and released from Mission hospital. Lt. Den Ouden has served with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years and 8 months. Since the incident occurred within the city limits of Asheville, APD oversaw the preliminary investigation. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) has assumed the primary investigatory responsibility and the Asheville Police Department is assisting their agency as needed.”