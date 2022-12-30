(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested in the early hours of Friday in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The arrest was not made by the FBI, NewsNation sources confirmed.

On Nov. 13, four University of Idaho students — 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin — were found dead in their Moscow, Idaho rental home near campus. The mysterious circumstances surrounding their deaths sparked fear in the small community and nationwide interest from true crime enthusiasts and internet sleuths.

Goncalves family tells me they feel incredible relief.

The Moscow Police Department is expected to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. ET in the City Council chambers to provide the community with an update. NewsNation will broadcast the press conference live.

Documents filed in the Monroe County court in Pennsylvania revealed Kohberger was “awaiting extradition.” The Associated Press reports he is being held based on an active arrest warrant citing first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosector’s Office. Court records show an extradition hearing has been set for Jan. 3, 2023.

Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice in June from DeSales University in Pennsylvania. A person by the same name is currently listed as a Ph.D. student at Washington State University studying in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology.

Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle were roommates and Chapin was in a relationship with Kernodle at the time of their deaths. All four died from stab wounds and were likely asleep at the time of the attack, according to preliminary findings by a county coroner.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry when they arrived to find a bloody and gruesome scene. “It was a pretty traumatic scene to find four dead college students in a residence,” Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told a local TV station.

The mysterious circumstances around their deaths sparked nationwide interest with Moscow police chasing thousands of tips and debunking conspiracy theories concocted by internet sleuths.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.