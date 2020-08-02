Sunday is National Coloring Book Day

(CNN) – Sunday is the perfect day to let your inner artist soar. August 2 is National Coloring Book Day.

Coloring has been around as far back as the 1600s. It’s usually an activity that we connect with children, but a lot of adults also enjoy it. Coloring books are used as a way to relax and as a learning tool.

Several United States government agencies offer free downloadable books, including the Department of Energy, the United States Department of Agriculture, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Don’t forget you don’t have to color inside the lines to enjoy coloring books. Just grab some crayons or color pencils and let the good times roll.