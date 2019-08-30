Students from N.C. college evacuated after suspected gas leak

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WJHL) — Some students from a college across the state line have been taken to local hospitals after a suspected gas leak.

Lee King, president of Lees-McRae, tells News Channel 11 that Avery Hall was evacuated early Friday morning due to a suspected gas leak.

At this time, the president tells us some students have been transported to area hospitals for additional observation and treatment.

Campus officials are continuing to investigate the scene this morning.

“We will be investigating the possible causes of this immediately and continuing to ensure care for our students,” said King.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date with News Channel 11 for further details.