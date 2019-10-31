Stocks move broadly lower as investors turn cautious

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, file photo trader Craig Esposito works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 31. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Stocks moved broadly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday as investors weighed a mix of corporate earnings reports and economic data. A published report also raised concerns about the prospects for a comprehensive U.S.-China trade deal.

Financial and industrial stocks took some of the heaviest losses as the market came off its second all-time high this week. The selling knocked the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 200 points lower.

Banks led the decline as bond yields made a significant move lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.68% from 1.79% late Wednesday.

Yields were already falling in the early going and were given an extra shove lower following a surprisingly weak survey on business activity in the Midwest. A separate report showed that U.S. consumer spending ticked up last month, though it came in below economists’ expectations.

Caterpillar and 3M helped drag down the industrials sector. Both fell 2.2%.

Technology stocks also fell, despite solid gains from iPhone maker Apple following an encouraging earnings report.

Facebook rose sharply after releasing surprisingly good third-quarter results.

Utilities held up better than the rest of the market as investors moved money into safe-play holdings.

The market was still on track for a weekly gain after the S&P 500 set two record highs this week.

Investors have been assessing a steady flow of earnings and economic reports and are still looking forward to the government’s anticipated October employment report on Friday.

The flood of company earnings reports and a truce between the U.S. and China as the nations work to finalize “phase one” of a trade deal has largely put investors’ worries about trade on the backburner this month. But a Bloomberg report Thursday may have helped put investors in a selling mood. The report, citing unnamed sources, suggested Chinese officials are doubtful that they will be able to reach a comprehensive, long-term trade deal with the U.S.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index fell 0.7% as of 2:51 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 249 points, or 0.9%, to 26,937. The Nasdaq slid 0.5%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 1.1%.

Major stock indexes in Europe finished lower.

OCTOBER BUMP: The market is on pace to mark its second straight monthly gain. The S&P 500 is up 1.7% in October as an easing of trade tensions and surprisingly good corporate earnings gave investors more confidence.

The Russell 2000 index is on track to outpace the broader market in another signal that investors were more confident this month and willing to take on more risk. The index, which tracks smaller companies, rose 2.1%.

POST-FED: The Federal Reserve’s latest move reduces the short-term rate it controls to a range between 1.5% and 1.75%. Investors had anticipated the move to lower interest rates, which is the third such rate cut this year.

The central bank has been lowering rates in an effort to shore up U.S. economic growth as it faces threats from the U.S.-China trade war. On Wednesday, it indicated that it won’t cut rates again in the coming months unless the economic outlook worsens.

INVESTORS LIKE: Facebook rose 2.4% after the social media company reported steady user growth during the third quarter and beat Wall Street’s earnings forecasts. The solid results come as the company faces continued scrutiny from regulators over alleged anti-competitive behavior.

CRISP RESULTS: Apple rose 1.6% after its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings exceeded analysts’ forecasts as its newest iPhones got off to a better start than expected. In another encouraging sign for the company, Apple’s sales in China recovered further from a sharp drop-off earlier this year. That helped ease worries that Apple might be bruised by President Donald Trump’s trade war with the world’s most populous country.

___

AP Business Writer Damian J. Troise contributed.