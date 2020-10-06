Stimulus checks: Trump says no stimulus package ‘until after the election’

President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Trump said on Tuesday he has instructed his “representatives” to “stop negotiating” with Democrats for a new stimulus package “until after the election.”

In the statement, Trump said he plans to pass a “major stimulus bill” if he is re-elected on Nov. 3.

Trump accused Nancy Pelosi of “not negotiating in good faith” and said he is rejecting the offer.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were set to talk again on Tuesday afternoon in hopes of striking a deal.

“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Our Economy is doing very well. The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment also coming back in record numbers. We are leading the World in Economic Recovery, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” — President Donald Trump (Twitter)

Stimulus relief for Americans was the first piece of business Trump tweeted about from inside Walter Reed over the weekend. The message from the president underscored the political importance of reaching a bipartisan deal and delivering new direct payments.

“Our great USA wants and needs stimulus,” tweeted Trump. “Work together and get it done.”

That’s exactly what Pelosi and Mnuchin have tried to do over the last week. The pair has had regular meetings lasting more than an hour. The speaker told CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday that she and Mnuchin were “making progress.”

In addition to settling on a financial figure for the package, the GOP and Democratic leadership struggled to settle on the language of the legislation. In particular, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s insistence on a liability shield for businesses fearing COVID-related lawsuits after they reopen their doors.

What was never at issue was stimulus checks. Both Pelosi and Mnuchin said direct payments would be part of any approved package.

Talks between Mnuchin and Pelosi had been closely held. As of Tuesday, the two sides remained roughly $600 million apart.

As negotiations dragged out without coming to terms, Pelosi pushed a $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill through the House last week.

A $1.6 trillion White House plan gave ground with a $250 billion proposal on funding for state and local governments. Mnuchin’s offer of a $400 per week jobless benefit put him in the same ballpark as Democrats backing a $600 benefit.

The GOP price tag of $1.6 trillion or more was feared to drive many Republicans away, however, even as it failed to satisfy Pelosi.

Pelosi’s move to pass her larger relief measure in the House was largely symbolic and put lawmakers no closer to actually delivering aid such as more generous weekly unemployment payments, extended help for small businesses and especially troubled economic sectors such as restaurants and airlines, and another round of $1,200 direct payments to most Americans.

The vote was advertised as a way to demonstrate Democrats were making a good faith offer on coronavirus relief, but 18 Democrats abandoned the party and sentiment remains among more moderate Democrats to make more concessions and guarantee an agreement before Election Day.

Republicans controlling the Senate remained divided.

Pelosi was hopeful Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis could help move negotiations forward.

“This kind of changes the dynamic because here,” Pelosi said in an interview Friday with MSNBC. “They see the reality of what we have been saying all along along. This is a vicious virus.”

McConnell expressed support for the talks and another bill but wasn’t leaning into the effort. Some of his members appear worried that the deadlock was harming their reelection bids.

“I’d like to see another rescue package. We’ve been trying for months to get there,” McConnell told reporters last week. “I wish them well.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.