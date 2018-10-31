Steve Bannon to rally for Republicans in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Former senior White House adviser Steve Bannon is coming to Virginia to help rally Republicans just before Election Day.
Bannon said in an interview Tuesday with radio host John Fredericks that he plans to visit Virginia this weekend.
Bannon said tight races in Virginia could help determine partisan control of the U.S. House and the derail President Donald Trump's agenda.
Democrats have focused on trying to grab several GOP-held seats in the Old Dominion, including those held by Reps. Scott Taylor, Dave Brat and Barbara Comstock.
Bannon has formed a group, Citizens of the American Republic, to promote the president's policies. His relationship with Trump soured after a tell-all book published in January included searing quotes of Bannon portraying Trump as undisciplined and criticizing Donald Trump Jr.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
10/31/2018 4:59:42 AM (GMT -4:00)
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Tennessee Department of Corrections checks sex offender homes on Halloween under Operation Blackout
- Google responds after blocking Tennessee GOP ads
- Fox News poll shows Blackburn with 9-point lead over Bredesen
- Bristol Resort and Casino developers share new safety details in response to community backlash
- Regional school districts placed on 'soft lockdown' after online threat
- An inside look at the proposed Bristol Resort and Casino
- (CONTINUOUS GALLERY) Frights and Delights: Sights from the Tri-Cities for Halloween
- Audit shows discrepancies in TVA helicopter fleet
- Tennessee average ACT score breaks record in 2018
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Former ETSU women's basketball coach Karen Kemp dies at 55 New
Former East Tennessee State University women's basketball coach Karen Kemp had died, according to ETSU Associate Athletic Director Mike White.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sixth-ranked Tennessee too much for Tusculum in 87-49 exhibition win New
The Vols shot 54.9 percent (28-for-51) from the field, including 8-for-16 from three-point range, and forced the Pioneers into 25 turnovers which they converted into 28 points.Read More »
-
Week 11 TV-11 Player of the week is Grundy running back Gabe Fiser
Fiser, rushed for 282 yards and 4 touchdownsRead More »
-
Updated Tennessee Department of Corrections checks sex offender homes on Halloween under Operation Blackout
In an effort to keep registered sex offenders away from children on Halloween, the Tennessee Department of Corrections(TDOC) checked a minimum of seventy sex offender homes in the Tri- Cities area.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fox News poll shows Blackburn with 9-point lead over Bredesen
A new poll by Fox News gives Republican U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn a 9-point lead over her Democratic opponent Phil Bredesen.Read More »
-
Audit shows discrepancies in TVA helicopter fleet
A recent audit shows discrepancies in the operation of the Tennessee Valley Authority's helicopter fleet.Read More »