(The Hill) – Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith responded after numerous ESPN staff members were laid off last week, warning that he could be next in additional rounds of layoffs.

Smith said during an episode of his “The Stephen A. Smith Show” on Monday that the roughly 20 of his on-air colleagues who were laid off are friends of his and “deserved better.” But he said these layoffs are not the end and will continue.

“Let’s deal with reality. This ain’t the end. More is coming. And yes, ladies and gentlemen, I could be next,” he said.

Smith warned that people should not “take anything for granted.” He said he did not see the layoffs coming as he did in 2009, during the Great Recession.

“My eyes are always wide open now. I’m never comfortable. I never take anything for granted, and I never assume that I’m safe,” he said.

Smith noted that he co-hosts the top-rated show on ESPN, “First Take,” and serves as the executive producer, but his name could “come up” in the future as potentially being laid off. He said the public should not blame Disney or ESPN for the layoffs, pointing to other major companies that have had widespread layoffs like Amazon and Facebook.

Smith said the decision is a “numbers game” and is about revenue and ratings. He said the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the revenue that Disney’s parks in places like Florida, California and Shanghai took in, and streaming allows viewers to see movies and other forms of media as much as they would like while only having to pay once.

He said he sympathizes with those who were laid off and praised many of them, saying for certain people that he does not expect them to be out of work for long.

The layoffs affected commentators and reporters like Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Max Kellerman. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that the company planned to cut 7,000 jobs by not filling open positions or conducting layoffs.

“Times are bad right now, and that’s why you see stuff reverting back to old times,” Smith said.

“Disney ain’t the only one making cuts. They ain’t the first, and they ain’t going to be the last,” he continued.