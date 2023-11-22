ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) —Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after a multiple-car train derailment in Rockcastle County.

Authorities said at least 15 train cars are involved, several of which are now leaking. One of the train cars was carrying sulfur.

“By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe,” Beshear said. “Please stay clear of this area as state, local and CSX officials respond.”

The train derailed between Mullins Station and Livingston.

Railroad crews, law enforcement, and first responders are all on the scene assessing the wreckage.

One member of the two-person crew was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Sen. Brandon Storm, R-London, who represents the 21st Senate District, including Rockcastle County, released a statement about the derailment, praising the response to the community.

“I want to commend the collective response and how everyone has stepped up to protect and inform residents in these communities. The response was swift, and Rockcastle County Middle School was quickly made into an overnight shelter, a safe location for those impacted,” he said.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said US 25 is blocked in both directions between the Laurel County line and Calloway Branch Road, mile markers zero–seven, due to the train derailment. The estimated time of the closure is unknown at this time.

The cause of the train derailment is still under investigation.