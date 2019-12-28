Spotify to stop streaming political ads in 2020

(CNN) – Spotify is staying out of politics in 2020.

The music streaming service announced Friday it will no longer accept political ads in 2020. Spotify says it doesn’t have the ability to, “responsibly validate” the ads.

The political ads will no longer play in its ad-supported tier for music streaming and in its original and exclusive podcasts. This does not include ads embedded within third-party content, for instance, podcasts not owned by Spotify.

The policy only affects its service in the US because that’s the only market where it sells political ads.