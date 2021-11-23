‘Spiritual advisor’ charged with helping Jacob Clare prior to kidnapping

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Wilson County woman has been arrested in connection with the Jacob Clare case, which sparked a nationwide search for 3-year-old Gallatin boy Noah Clare, who was missing for nearly two weeks.

Gallatin police reported 37-year-old Marisa Henson of Wilson County Tuesday.

Marisa Henson (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department)

Jacob Clare is accused of kidnapping his 3-year-old son and 16-year-old niece, taking them to California.

Investigators told News 2 Henson had prior knowledge of the alleged kidnapping and helped Jacob Clare plan the alleged crime, including helping him obtain the vehicle that was ultimately spotted in California.

When asked what the relationship was between Clare and Henson, investigators told News 2 she was his spiritual advisor.

Henson is charged with felony criminal responsibility, which is a class B felony. She is currently being held on a $125,000 bond.