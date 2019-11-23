South Carolina dog honored for saving his owner’s life during house fire

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – A dog hailed a hero for saving a South Carolina man’s life was honored this week.

The dog, named Curly, woke his owner up when their Beaufort home caught on fire back in October.

Officials say Curly pressed his nose several times on the sleeping homeowner until he woke and realized his house was on fire.

“I got up and started walking- as soon as I walked by the hallway, I mean the house was overly smoky. Then I saw the flames through the side window there,” recalled owner Brian Rand.

Dozens of people celebrated Curly on Thursday, including first responders and town officials.

Now, Curly’s owner is speaking about his dog’s loyalty.

“It made a big difference too, with losing the house, to still have Curly. I mean, that’s, you know, why I’m still more upbeat. I got Curly, we can make it,” said Rand.

Rand is a Vietnam veteran and says he lost everything in the fire.