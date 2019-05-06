Someone left a coffee cup in a 'Game of Thrones' shot
(CNN)-What's this? Oh, just a coffee cup. A coffee cup on a table in the great hall of Winterfell in the fictional, very coffee-less realm of Westeros.
Sharp-eyed viewers noticed the anachronism during Sunday night's episode of "Game of Thrones," and, well, it's going to be a long time before anyone lets this mistake go.
Each Season 8 episode reportedly cost $15 million to make, so the fact that a grande mocha from Starbucks or whatever passed so many eyes and so many levels of experts and edits is very hilarious. That coffee cup is Arya Stark levels of sneaky.
Twitter is convinced it's a Starbucks cup, but it really could be from anywhere. Computer, ENHANCE:
It's hard to tell. Either way, it's a good day to be Starbucks, right? Imagine scoring some free product placement in the biggest show on television.
Maybe that's why the Battle of Winterfell episode was so dark -- no time to get rid of all of the coffee cups! Without the low lighting, everyone would be able to tell the ramparts of Winterfell looked like the aftermath of an 8 a.m. college lecture.
More Stories
-
- Moms Demand Action wants Gov. Lee to veto gun permit legislation
- Nursing pay raises on the way for Ballad Health Nurses despite nation wide nurse shortage
- Kingsport leaders eye Chris McCartt for city manager position
- 11E reopens in Telford following crash
- Alabama to headline first show at new Bristol Dragway concert venue
- Motorcycle strikes TDOT truck in Carter County
- Speaker Casada's chief of staff resigns amid controversy
- Survey seeking input on renaming of Tri-Cities region now available
- Ballad announces $10M investment in nurses wages
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Science Hill baseball, Science Hill softball and Cloudland win in tournament action
Dobyns-Bennett falls into the losers bracket with the defeatRead More »
-
Moms Demand Action wants Gov. Lee to veto gun permit legislation
A group of Tennessee moms wants Gov. Bill Lee to veto recently passed legislation that would make it easier to get a handgun carry permit.Read More »
-
Kingsport leaders eye Chris McCartt for city manager position
City leaders are considering giving assistant city manager Chris McCartt a promotion.Read More »
-
Nursing pay raises on the way for Ballad Health Nurses despite nation wide nurse shortage
Monday afternoon, Ballad announced it will invest ten million dollars annually to increase nurses wages, which will hopefully attract more nurses to the region. Ballad Health also revealed they are a part of a dealing with a national nursing shortage problem.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Newport man charged with statutory rape out on bond
A Newport man accused of raping a teenager is out on bond, according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.Read More »
-
Middle and high school golfers needed for the 1st annual Bill Webster Junior Invitational
Webster, was the first pro the club had from 1958 to 1990.Read More »