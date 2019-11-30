Soldiers return home after year in Afghanistan

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (CNN) – About 190 soldiers, many from Northeast Wisconsin, landed at Volk Field Friday afternoon, thankful to be home from Afghanistan.

Kyle Lindow, of Little Suamico, WI, had his family waiting for him as he stepped off the plane.

“It’s been tough being away from family for a whole year, a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication,” he said. “Being home now, it’s great.”

The soldier’s family members have awaited the day in angst.

“We didn’t do much for Thanksgiving because we knew we were waiting for him to come home,” said Lisa Lindow.

During a short ceremony, Wisconsin National Guard leaders told the soldiers and families today is a day to be thankful.

“When you hear about the terrors and mosques in Kabul, I thought he was there,” said Pamela Robold of Waksauee, WI. “It’s like just let me know you’re ok.”

How do they feel about having their family members back home?

“Oh gosh, I’m so happy. My heart is just overflowing,” said Robold. “I need nothing for Christmas. I have my Christmas present.”