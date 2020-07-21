Single mother donates lottery winnings to officer shot in line of duty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC/CNN) – With only $7 to her name and bills past due, Shetara Sims, a single mother who lost her job a month ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, found a $1 bill in a grocery store parking lot and bought a scratch-off ticket, winning $100.

Her 12-year-old daughter, Rakiya Edmonson, suggested they donate the money to a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer who was shot in the line of duty on July 2. The officer has remained in intensive care.

“She won $100, and I said we should donate it to the police officer that got shot for his family to go eat and see him,” Rakiya said.

Despite her financial struggles, Sims agreed. Sim’s daughter, Rakiya’s older sister, was murdered in Kansas City in 2012.

“The detectives were really there for us. They were there for us more than anyone I can imagine. They did things they didn’t have to do. They came to see my kids. They did a lot. They were fathers, therapists. They were everything,” Sims said. “I never seen the empathy that they had from strangers. They just gave us hope. They were good for us.”

Sims called the department days later and made a $100 donation.

“To hear her call and just express thanks for no reason other than she’s thankful, it’s really impactful to us, and it’s really touching to us,” police Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

When Sims made the donation, she didn’t leave her name or number. It took police days to track her down. They created a GoFundMe account for her family. So far, it’s raised more than $8,000.