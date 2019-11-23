Simone Biles, record-breaking gymnast, earns title of 2019 Female Olympic Athlete of the Year

Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States performs on the floor in the women’s apparatus finals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (WGHP) — Simone Biles, whose incredible gymnastic skills prompted two skills to be named in her honor, has been named Team USA’s 2019 Female Olympic Athlete of the Year.

Biles, of Spring, Texas, won five gold medals at the 2019 FIG World Championships, a feat not achieved since 1958.

Now, she holds 25 world medals, two beyond the previous record-holder.

The double-double dismount and triple-double on the floor will both be named after she became the first woman to complete the moves during a competition in Stuttgart, Germany.

She is also the first woman since 1952 to win a sixth U.S. all-around title.

