Simone Biles, record-breaking gymnast, earns title of 2019 Female Olympic Athlete of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (WGHP) — Simone Biles, whose incredible gymnastic skills prompted two skills to be named in her honor, has been named Team USA’s 2019 Female Olympic Athlete of the Year.
Biles, of Spring, Texas, won five gold medals at the 2019 FIG World Championships, a feat not achieved since 1958.
Now, she holds 25 world medals, two beyond the previous record-holder.
The double-double dismount and triple-double on the floor will both be named after she became the first woman to complete the moves during a competition in Stuttgart, Germany.
She is also the first woman since 1952 to win a sixth U.S. all-around title.
Here’s the full list of 2019 winners:
- Female Olympic Athlete of the Year – Simone Biles, gymnastics
- Female Paralympic Athlete of the Year – Oksana Masters, Para Nordic skiing and Para-cycling
- Male Olympic Athlete of the Year – Nathan Chen, figure skating
- Male Paralympic Athlete of the Year – Ben Thompson, Para archery
- Olympic Team of the Year, presented by Dow – U.S. Women’s World Cup Team, soccer
- Paralympic Team of the Year, presented by Dow – U.S. National Team, sled hockey
- Olympic Coach of the Year – KiSik Lee, archery
- Paralympic Coach of the Year – Wesley Johnson, paratriathlon