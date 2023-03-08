Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas has been listed at $3 million. (Photo courtesy of Ron Miller/Zipp3D)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Can you put a price tag on a genuine piece of Las Vegas history? When it comes to a home formerly owned by the famous illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy, someone has.

The home, known locally as the “Jungle Palace” was listed for sale this week with an asking price of $3 million.

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn were headliners of their Siegfried & Roy magic show in Las Vegas for decades. An onstage attack by a tiger named Mantecore during a show at The Mirage on Oct. 3, 2003, severed Horn’s spine and ended his performing career. They later produced an animated sitcom — “Father of the Pride” — before retiring in 2010.

Horn died of complications caused by COVID-19 on May 8, 2020, and Fischbacher died on Jan. 13, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.

Built in 1954, their former “Jungle Palace” is located on Vegas Drive near N. Decatur, across the street from the Las Vegas Golf Club.

The home is described as a “legendary property” on a .42-acre lot, according to the listing. The sale includes four parcels with four homes, plus a casita and cabana.

There are three pools, including one used by the big cats once housed there.

The main house, at 8,750 square feet, features two bedrooms, four bathrooms, an indoor jacuzzi and a pool. There are two detached studios each, with bathrooms: One of them is 1,588 square feet, and the other is 1,875 square feet. The guest house, at 1,959 square feet, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Photographs of the property, taken by Ron Miller with Zipp3D, show many pieces of furniture, art, and other items that have already been removed from the estate, and are not included in the sale. However, a bird sanctuary and animal enclosures will remain in place.