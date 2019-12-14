Shooting at suburban Atlanta mall sends shoppers fleeing

Bystanders wait outside as authorities investigate an incident at Cumbnerland Mall in Smyrna, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA (AP/WJHL) – A shooting at a mall outside Atlanta on Saturday sent shoppers fleeing in panic, and some said they saw a wounded man in the food court.

The Cobb County Police Department said on Twitter that the shooting at the Cumberland Mall on Saturday was “an isolated incident” between people who know each other and “not an active shooter event.”

Yes, shots were fired. But not randomly. Hence, no ACTIVE SHOOTER. Updated information indicates involved parties know one another, therefore incident was isolated to them. Still gathering more info. @wsbtv @FOX5Atlanta @11AliveNews @cbs46 @ajc @mdjonline https://t.co/XodhAHY45y — Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) December 14, 2019

Police did not say whether anyone was injured or killed. No arrests were announced.

A man walks to his vehicle as authorities investigate an incident at Cumbnerland Mall, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Smyrna, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Witnesses told The Associated Press that a man was seen bleeding on the floor of the mall’s food court after shots were heard. Panic ensued and shoppers ran out of the mall.

Here is a Cobb County Police representative at the scene: