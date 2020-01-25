Sheriff says old scams are making new rounds in Kentucky

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE)- The Bell County Dispatch and the Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky have fielded numerous calls about an old scam making new rounds.

The scammers call the would-be victim and claim their social security number has been either used fraudulently or that it is due to expire. Bell County Sheriff, Mitch Williams states that the Social Security Administration will not call you in regard to these matters. Even if the caller has extremely convincing information, do not engage them, simply hang up.

The numbers the scammers are calling from are spoofed and untraceable. The other scam happens around this time of year in regard to taxes. The caller claims they are from the Internal Revenue Service and states that you have overdue or non-paid tax debt. The scammers insist ” unless you contact this number a warrant will be issued for your arrest,” the Sheriff reminding people the IRS will not call anyone this way attempting to collect a debt.

What Sheriff Williams does tell people to do is, don’t engage, hang up, and don’t give out financial information.

If you feel you have been a victim of a scam of this nature, report it to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department by calling 606-337-3102 or your local law enforcement agency.