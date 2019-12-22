Shark reportedly bites surfer off Southern California coast

In this Saturday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2019, video image released by the U.S. Coast Guard shows a man, wearing a full-body wetsuit, being hoisted up from the boat into the helicopter near Santa Rosa Island, one of the Channel Islands in Southern California. A shark reportedly bit a surfer Saturday afternoon in a “truly terrifying situation,” the Coast Guard said. The 37-year-old man had been surfing near Santa Rosa Island, one of the Channel Islands, during the attack, according to a news release. (U.S. Coast Guard Los Angeles via AP)

SANTA ROSA ISLAND, Calif. (AP) – The Coast Guard says a shark reportedly bit a surfer off the coast of Southern California.

The 37-year-old man is in stable condition after the attack near Santa Rosa Island on Saturday afternoon.

A friend aboard a nearby boat applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg and called the Coast Guard for help.

A helicopter crew flew the surfer to the Santa Barbara airport for treatment.

Coast Guard video footage shows the man, wearing a full-body wetsuit, being hoisted up from the boat into the helicopter. 

