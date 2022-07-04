LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– Swimming at Smith Point Beach is temporarily suspended Sunday after a shark-related incident involving a lifeguard, officials said.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the shark bit the lifeguard in the chest and hand during a training exercise at around 10:15 a.m. The lifeguard received stitches and is in “very good spirits,” Bellone said.

The beach is expected to reopen Monday.

The lifeguards actively patrol for sharks using drones, jet skis, paddle boards, and surfboards in addition to monitoring from the shore, officials said.

–Associated Press material was used in this report.