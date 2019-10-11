‘Sesame Street’ tackles addiction, introduces new muppet

(CNN) — “Sesame Street” is tackling some pretty grown-up issues in one of it’s latest episodes.

The muppet, Karli, explains she is in foster care because her mom has an addiction.

The story is part of the Sesame Street in Communities project, which helps provide tips for children facing challenges.

In the show, Karli explains how her mother attends meetings to work through her problems.

Addiction is seen as a "grown-up issue" but it impacts children in ways that often aren't visible.

This isn’t the first time Sesame Street has addressed tough conversations, they’ve also talked about homelessness and bullying.