Sesame Street character Cookie Monster celebrates birthday, age still unknown

(CNN) – Happy birthday, Cookie Monster!

The lovable Sesame Street character celebrates his birthday every November 2, but his age is still a mystery.

Like any Sesame Street resident, Cookie taught his young audience about the way the world works.

More than 30 years into his run, Cookie adopted some healthy habits, partially due to rising child obesity rates. The big blue character even made a rap song about the virtues of eating a diet rich in fruits, veggies, and meat.

Cookie Monster is known for hollering “Me want cookie,” but maybe today he’ll eat birthday cake.