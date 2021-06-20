Senate set to take up voting rights bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Senate will take up a bill, which Democrats say will protect Americans’ access to voting.

“What we’re trying to do is preserve Democracy,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said.

On CNN’s State of the Union, Sanders says Congress needs to stop Republican efforts in the states, which Democrats say will prevent minorities from voting.

“Taking away the right of people to participate in American democracy is unacceptable and the congress must address that in any and every way,” Sanders said.

The Senate this week should take up a Democrat voting bill that expands ballot access and tightens controls on campaign spending. However, Republicans have raised issues with it.

“The biggest power grab in the history of the country,” Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) said.

But on Fox News Sunday, Graham attacked the Democrats bill.

“They’re trying to fix a problem most republicans have a different view of,” Graham said.

Even Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va) has some problems with the bill. He’s proposed his own compromise.

Manchin’s bill would require voter ID, a Republican proposition, and make election day a holiday, an idea that Democrats applaud.

But Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) told NBC’s Meet the Press, Congress should stay out of state’s election laws.

“Unfortunately, what he does is what the larger bill, s.1, Does, which is it takes the election system in this country and federalizes it,” Portman said.

Portman says Republicans will not support Manchin’s version, as states should control their elections. The Senate could start debate on the voting rights bill on Tuesday.