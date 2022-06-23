(NewsNation) —U.S. Senators passed bipartisan gun legislation Thursday night, in a move to show the country it is willing to act quickly in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.

The Senate passed the bill 65-33, getting the 60 votes necessary in the evenly divided body. It will now move to the House.

Senators came to a bipartisan agreement on the 80-page gun bill earlier this week, voting 64-34 to advance the bill. Thursday’s procedural vote will prevent a filibuster from possibly blocking the legislation from moving to the House.

The legislation would toughen background checks for the youngest firearms buyers, require more sellers to conduct background checks and beef up penalties on gun traffickers. It also would disburse money to states and communities to improve school safety and mental health initiatives.

The legislation would also prevent people convicted of domestic abuse, but are not married to their partners, from owning a firearm.

Aides told The Associated Press the move would cost $15 billion.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) responded to the bill’s passage on Twitter.

“Enhanced funding for school security & mental health treatment is a good thing — but it’s being combined with giving the left a foothold to limit the 2nd Amendment,” Blackburn wrote. “I voted against the gun control bill because Americans’ constitutional right to keep & bear arms is not negotiable.”

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) issued a joint statement after the bill’s passage.

“Virginians know all too well the pain of gun violence—pain no one should have to experience. While nothing can bring back a life lost to gun violence, we are hopeful that the reasonable measures advanced through this bill will help curb the plague of shootings that continue to haunt American communities. We will continue to work to build on today’s milestone by advocating for additional measures to protect our neighborhoods from further senseless attacks. In the meantime, we urge our colleagues in the House to move quickly so that this bill can start saving lives.” Joint statement by Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) also weighed in:

“I have said for weeks that Congress should consider what it can do to address the root causes of senseless massacres that our country has seen far too often, but that any bill that infringes upon the Second Amendment right of law-abiding citizens would not have my support. Sadly, this legislation gives government officials and courts more power to restrict Tennesseans’ constitutional rights, which does not make anyone safer. This bill was also crafted without committee input or any opportunity to offer amendments on the Senate floor to improve or meaningfully examine the provisions.” Sen. Bill Hagerty

The Associated Press contributed to this report.