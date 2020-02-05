Sen. Romney breaks rank as first Republican to vote for impeachment of President Trump

In this image from video, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks on the Senate floor about the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The Senate will vote on the Articles of Impeachment on Wednesday afternoon. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is on the verge of acquittal by the Senate.

An afternoon vote will bring an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history.

One key Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, announced on the Senate floor that he was breaking with his party. But Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate – and a full two-thirds would be needed for conviction.

Romney appeared to choke up as he spoke of his deep faith and “oath before God” demanding that he vote for impeachment.

Trump is eager to use acquittal as vindication, a political anthem in his reelection bid