Sen. Marsha Blackburn Tweet criticizes impeachment witness

(WJHL) – The impeachment hearings against President Donald J. Trump are now behind us, but tensions still remain about what’s ahead for lawmakers.

In Tennessee, one U.S. Senator weighed in about one of the witnesses called to testify this week.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn issued the following Tweet, calling Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman “vindictive” and “the whistle blower’s handler.”

Vindictive Vindman is the “whistleblower’s” handler. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 22, 2019

Vindman was one of the witnesses this week that testified, saying the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine was “improper.”

Trump says he doesn’t think he’ll get impeached, but if he does, that he’ll welcome a Senate trial.