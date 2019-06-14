Sen. Blackburn pushes back against FBI election legislation

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJHL) — President Trump is standing by his comment saying he would be open to accepting incriminating political information about his opponents from a foreign government.

The president made the comment in an interview with ABC News.

Democrats and even some Republicans criticized the president and said the comments could encourage future meddling in U.S. elections.

But Thursday, the president said the notion that he could contact the FBI if approached with information from foreign governments would cause him to never be trusted again.

On Thursday, Virginia Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat, tried to pass a bill that would require campaigns to notify the FBI if they’re approached by a foreign government offering help in a political election.

But Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican, blocked the legislation calling Warner’s bill “a blatant political stunt.” She said her colleagues on the left tried to rush the legislation without thoughtful condition and debate.