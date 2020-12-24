Security camera captures mountain lion prowling through front yard in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A mountain lion was captured on a Nest camera earlier this week prowling the front yard of a west Boulder home.

Dave Smith captured the video. His description of the encounter? Two words:

“Big Kitty”

In the video, the cougar walks from the sidewalk to the front porch. It stops and stares momentarily when it hears a dog barking from inside the home. It is clear that the dog is spooked by the mountain lion.

Eventually, the cougar disappears back down the sidewalk and into the street.

To reduce the risk of problems with mountain lions on or near your property, Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges you to follow these simple precautions:

Make lots of noise if you come and go during the times mountain lions are most active: dusk to dawn.

Install outside lighting. Light areas where you walk so you could see a lion if one were present.

Landscape or remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places for lions. Make it difficult for lions to approach unseen.

Planting non-native shrubs and plants that deer often prefer to eat encourages wildlife to come onto your property. Predators follow prey. Don’t feed any wildlife!

Keep your pet under control. Roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions. Bring pets in at night. If you leave your pet outside, keep it in a kennel with a secure top. Don’t feed pets outside; this can attract raccoons and other animals that are eaten by lions. Store all garbage securely.

Place livestock in enclosed sheds or barns at night. Close doors to all outbuildings since inquisitive lions may go inside for a look.

Encourage your neighbors to follow these simple precautions. Prevention is far better than a possible lion confrontation.

